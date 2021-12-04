3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $364,900

Relax & enjoy your favorite beverage while watching the gorgeous sunset over the peaceful lake from your covered back porch. This charming single-story, 3 bed/2 bath home on a flat, corner lot is practically brand new. Conveniently located in the highly-sought-after Farmville Lakes community, it's just minutes to downtown Auburn, AU, EAMC, TigerTown & historic Opelika. Updated with custom-built features including shiplap accent wall & drop zone, wooden mantle, sliding farmhouse door & electric fireplace. Ideal for entertaining, the open floor plan flows nicely from the kitchen into the dining & living areas with abundant natural light. Kitchen includes quartz countertops, spacious island with extra seating & walk-in pantry. Sizeable master suite has a large walk-in closet, shower, quartz countertops & dual vanities. Guest bedrooms share a bath with tiled shower. Amenities: pool, clubhouse, fitness center, 5-acre stocked lake & fishing pier to be completed 2022.