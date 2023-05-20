Spacious townhome in the desirable Rosemary Gate neighborhood! Prime location near Auburn University, shopping and much more. Open-concept living/dining/kitchen makes this ideal for entertaining. Kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, under counter lighting and large island. Living area off kitchen that provides a gas fireplace with tile surround. Primary bedroom on main level is large with en-suite featuring double vanities, walk-in shower, roomy closet and soaking tub. A second bedroom on the main level has its own full bath. Upstairs, you will find a large bedroom with its own private bath as well as plenty of storage space. Don't miss the extended back patio with private views. Subdivision amenities include clubhouse and pool.
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $365,000
