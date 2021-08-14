 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $366,013

3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $366,013

3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $366,013

The Basil floor plan in Southside offers single-level living at it's finest! All three bedrooms are located on one floor. The primary bedroom is tucked away in the back of the home, just off the great room. The home is located on the perfect lot with woods behind the home and no plans to build directly behind or beside! Estimated completion date for this home is September-October 2021.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert