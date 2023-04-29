Come join your Mimms Trail neighbors in this beautiful Avery floor plan. Estimated completion is August 2023. This 3 BR/2BA packs a punch on one level with kitchen, dining area and great room connected in a spacious open floor plan. The covered back patio is conveniently located off the great room for easy outdoor gatherings. The laundry room and mud room are located off the garage. Mimms Trail boasts A+ amenities such as community pond, gorgeous pool, community garden, tons of green space and sidewalks lined with street lamps. Located less than two miles from I85, less than one mile from Chewacla State Park and zoned for the sought-after Ogletree Elementary School.
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $368,200
