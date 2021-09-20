 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $368,961

Harris Doyle Homes is pleased to offer the JUNIPER floor plan as a spec home in Southside! This ion home included 3 beds and 2 baths all on one floor, an extended covered patio with additional uncovered patio space, a large tiled 'super shower' with bench, and a ventless gas fireplace! The ESTIMATED completion date for this home is December 2021-Januray 2022.

