3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $369,170

The popular Avery floor plan will be built on lot #486 in Mimms Trail Phase 11 in 2023. This floor plan packs a punch all on one level! 3 BR, 2 BA (many choose to use one BR as a man cave, playroom, office - your choice!), Great Room, Dining Room and Kitchen. Vinyl plank flooring in main level living and hallways. Crown molding in primary suite and main living areas. All design items have been carefully selected by our design team and can not be altered. Mimms Trail offers amazing amenities like community pond, pool and garden and is zoned for the award-winning Ogletree school district. THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION.