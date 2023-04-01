Wonderful well maintained townhome in Rosemary Gates. This home has LVP flooring throughout the main floor. Granite tops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Large third bedroom upstairs with its own full bath.
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $369,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn police say a man was found dead Friday morning behind Skybar in downtown Auburn, after having sustained injuries from falling from a wall.
“We picked a bad night to have our worst night of the year. That’s it.”
“L.A.? I just feel like that’s calling my name,” Derrian Gobourne said, flashing her familiar smile.
Around 7:30 a.m. Monday morning, Opelika Fire Department responded to Niffer’s Place restaurant on 917 South Railroad Ave after the back side …
Buc-ee’s will open its new travel center April 10 at 6 a.m.