3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $369,900

NEW NEW NEW in Morgan Hills! PICK YOUR COLORS. Home to be completed by end of the year or sooner! Granite counters, hardwood floors, Low-E windows, all in an open-floorpan concept on the main level, where the kitchen is open to the great room. Formal dining. Master suite, features ceiling fan, an adjoining bath w/ separate shower, & garden tub, dual vanities, tile floors, granite counters, & a walk-in closet. All beds on the same level upstairs.