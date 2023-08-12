MOVE IN READY! Less than 2 miles from Auburn University's Jordan-Hare, Owens Crossing is built by Holland Homes LLC. This charming 3 bedroom home has it all! As you walk in, you are greeted by a shiplap accent wall in the foyer and a high vaulted ceiling in the living room. Off the living room lies two guest beds and a shared bath as well as the laundry which offers access to the two car garage. Walking through the living room, you pass by the dining area that is in between the kitchen and living. The kitchen has a well appointed island and a sink that looks to the back yard. Off of the kitchen is access to the covered back porch, as well as the master bedroom with walk in closet and en suite.
3 Bedroom Home in AUBURN - $371,501
