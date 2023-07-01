NEW DESIGNER HOME! Less than 2 miles from Auburn University's Jordan-Hare, Owens Crossing is built by Holland Homes LLC. This charming 3 bedroom home has it all! As you walk in, you are greeted by a shiplap accent wall in the foyer and a high vaulted ceiling in the living room. Off the living room lies two guest beds and a shared bath as well as the laundry which offers access to the two car garage. Walking through the living room, you pass by the dining area that is in between the kitchen and living. The kitchen has a well appointed island and a sink that looks to the back yard. Off of the kitchen is access to the covered back porch, as well as the master bedroom with walk in closet and en suite. Estimated completion date July 2023.
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $371,521
Related to this story
Most Popular
Price coached at Auburn as part of Tommy Tuberville’s staff.
Alabama has joined the growing number of states that require hands-free driving.
Footage of Boumkwo carefully stepping over each hurdle while the other athletes race away ahead of her has since gone viral on social media.
Mya Bryant has been on the fast track toward achieving her dream ever since she was a teenager.
Part of East Magnolia Avenue in downtown Auburn will be closed Sunday, June 25 from 8 am to 4pm as close to 100 classic cars roll into town fo…