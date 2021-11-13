3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $373,961

Harris Doyle Homes is pleased to offer the JUNIPER floor plan as a spec home in Southside! This ion home included 3 beds and 2 baths all on one floor, an extended covered patio with additional uncovered patio space, a large tiled 'super shower' with bench, and a ventless gas fireplace! Southside is conveniently located down the street from I-85 and Auburn University campus! This home is located on lot 29 in Southside. Please contact Brooke for an estimated completion date for this home. See images for floor plan renderings and images, as well as the design presentation for this home.