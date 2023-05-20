Constant appeal and elegant definitions are found in the “Hampton” for those calling for luxury and comfort. Vaulted beamed ceiling and dramatic custom columns in huge great room suggests space, and excellence in finishes. Custom fireplace allows an even greater level of amenities while offering sheer enjoyment of an evening fire on those cooler nights. Huge kitchen’s attention to custom cabinetry, upgraded stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops, are sure to enhance cooking and eating experiences. Retire to the master suite that exudes privacy and use of space and take advantage of the well thought out master bath with every amenity for speedy starts for the day. From something as simple as a laundry room that does not abut any bedroom or living area, this plan provides plenty of comfort.
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $374,205
