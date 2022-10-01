Positioned in an ideal location, less than 2 mi from Auburn University's Jordan-Hare, Owens Crossing is built by Holland Homes LLC. The Trent is a 3 bed 2.5 bath, 1660 sq ft home. The front door opens to the foyer that leads you into the heart of the home, the open concept living space which is truly designed for entertainment. The kitchen features a large center island and custom wood vent hood. Two pantry closets conveniently located off the kitchen provide ample storage space. Off the kitchen is your dining nook. Access to your covered back porch is located in the dining space. The dining flows seamlessly into the living space. Off the living room are the stairs leading to your bedrooms. Guest bedrooms 2 and 3 share a hall bath. The owner's retreat features a spacious walk in closet and en suite. Estimated completion February 2023.
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $374,959
Related to this story
Most Popular
You ever have one of those out-of-body experiences where time just stopped?
Saturday morning around 5 a.m., Auburn police heard a loud noise downtown and found that an intoxicated driver had struck a downtown building,…
On Sept. 19, a Lee County Jury found Donnie Donell Miles, of Opelika, guilty of the intentional murder of Demetrice Wright and guilty of shoot…
Frederick Ashmore pleaded guilty to burning his ex-girlfriend's apartment while she and her two children were sleeping.
On Saturday, “48 Hours” will be airing an episode about the disappearance of Auburn resident Lori Ann Slesinski and the man convicted for her …
An Opelika teen died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Lee County Road 145.
Clyde Pittman, Luke Tarver and Brandez Eason are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
Nominees this week are from Auburn High, Chambers Academy and Dadeville.
Auburn Police have arrested an Indiana woman on multiple felony warrants.
Two 19-year-old victims were transported to East Alabama Medical Center on Saturday with non-life threatening gunshot wounds, according to a r…
Early Sunday morning, the Auburn Police Department received a call that gunshots were heard in downtown Auburn, near SkyBar.