LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! This beautiful upscale condo is the perfect gameday condo or spot for students. Located only 1.3 miles to Jordan Hare Stadium and 0.6 miles to Toomer's Corner, you can quickly be in the middle of all the Auburn downtown action. The Lex is a smaller condo complex offers a quaint feel as well. The living space and kitchen are open with high vaulted ceilings for a warm space to entertain and relax. The two main level bedrooms have private bathrooms and nice walk-in closets. The master bedroom is upstairs and is large. The master also comes with a private bathroom and large walk-in closet. HOA fees are $195/month. Currently rented through 7/31/22 for $2,250/month. Come check out this great Auburn condo! War Eagle! Listing pictures are prior to current tenants.
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $375,000
