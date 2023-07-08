Like new! Immaculate Mimms Trail townhome with a friendly covered front porch overlooking the neighborhood pool & pond. 10' ceilings throughout the main level offer a light & airy feeling! Open kitchen/living concept with custom cabinetry in the kitchen, gas range, tiled backsplash accented by under cabinet lighting, single-basin undermounted sink & extended granite topped sit down island. Great Room boasts recessed lighting, gas log fireplace & door to the patio & fenced area outside. Powder room conveniently located off the Great Room. Primary bedroom features hardwood floors & en-suite bath on the main level complete with a step in tiled shower with frameless glass door, double vanities with upgraded square sinks, soaking tub, walk in closet & private water closet. Second level includes a loft with windows overlooking the pool & pond, 2 large bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. Spacious Laundry with lots of cabinets! 2 car garage! Bike path/walking trail leads to Chewacla! Easy access to I85.