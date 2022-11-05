3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $377,302

The Trent is a three bedroom, two and a half bathroom home with double car garage. Guests are greeted by a welcoming foyer which flows into the open floorplan living, kitchen and dining area. The kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash, and stainless Whirlpool appliances. This dining area opens to the covered porch, and the stairway located just off the kitchen leads up to the master retreat and additional 2 bedrooms. The master bedroom is located in the front of the home and features an en suite with dual vanities, tiled shower, 2 large closets and direct attic access. Two additional nicely sized guest rooms, the laundry room, and a full bath are also located on the upper level of the home. Home for the Holidays incentive happening now! With a preferred lender receive 1% of the purchase price plus an additional 1% of the loan amount.