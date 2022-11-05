The Trent is a three bedroom, two and a half bathroom home with double car garage. Guests are greeted by a welcoming foyer which flows into the open floorplan living, kitchen and dining area. The kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash, and stainless Whirlpool appliances. This dining area opens to the covered porch, and the stairway located just off the kitchen leads up to the master retreat and additional 2 bedrooms. The master bedroom is located in the front of the home and features an en suite with dual vanities, tiled shower, 2 large closets and direct attic access. Two additional nicely sized guest rooms, the laundry room, and a full bath are also located on the upper level of the home. Home for the Holidays incentive happening now! With a preferred lender receive 1% of the purchase price plus an additional 1% of the loan amount.
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $377,302
He’ll make excuses. The Auburn people will make statements. Just watch.
The Bryan Harsin era at Auburn is officially no longer.
Auburn University often calls its athletics “the front door of the university.” There’s a possibility in play now for Auburn that would kick down doors all around the sports world.
Lane Kiffin was a popular pick for Auburn students on the campus concourse Monday.
McGlynn, who's been in the Auburn athletic department for almost two decades, was the school's interim AD ahead of Cohen's hire.
Williams, Auburn's running back coach, was named the program's interim head coach in the wake of Bryan Harsin's firing Monday.
“Bryan Harsin came in for what was Auburn’s first ‘regular’ season since the pandemic, with a full capacity stadium and all the room in the world for growth. Instead, students were subjected to insane losses.”
Napoleon Withers remembers being taken to the funeral home at seven years old to see his grandfather's bruised body. “My father wanted me to see what they had done to him.”
The phone at my desk rang the other day. “Do you think it’ll be Deion?”
Vote now: Jacori Tarver, Pete Lanier and DV Williams are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees
This week's nominees are from Beauregard, Lee-Scott and Auburn High.