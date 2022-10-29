 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $379,000

New construction townhomes!!! These first 2 units are 3 bedrooms each with private baths. (All other units are 2 bedrooms on the main level and 1 upstairs.) Each with tub/shower combos with tiled walls. Also laundry room on second floor. On main level is kitchen with pantry, dining room, living room, great room, half bath and a coat closet. There is also a one car garage with a storage closet that is about 300 square feet. Standard features include comfort height toilets, stainless steel appliances, painted brick and irrigation system.

