The opportunity to buy your slice of the beautiful Northwoods subdivision is here. This Lawden plan is WELL CARED FOR! This one level home backs up to an HOA owned 2.77 acre +/- buffer yard! The wide foyer leads you past the two guest rooms and laundry room to the kitchen. The kitchen is open to the living room. The dining area has plenty of windows to enjoy a meal in a bright atmosphere. The living room has soaring vaulted ceilings and a ventless electric fireplace, that produces ample heat. The backyard is located off of the living room. The back door takes you to the back porch that was added onto with a charming wood deck. Enjoy your privacy and views of the HOA land behind you. The back yard has black aluminum ornamental fencing. Need storage? This walk-in attic is HUGE. The unfinished stairway to the attic was tastefully finished out by the Sellers. The master bedroom is off of the kitchen. The master bath has both a tub and a shower!
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $380,000
