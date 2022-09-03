3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $382,052

*NEW DESIGNER HOME* Positioned less than 2 miles from Auburn University's Jordan-Hare, Owens Crossing features townhomes and single family homes built by Holland Homes LLC. The interior unit, 1 car garage townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, and a home office. Showcasing 10 ft ceilings and 6" baseboards throughout, the modern farmhouse design is both charming and functional. Durable luxury vinyl plank can be found in all living spaces and carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen displays custom cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. The spacious owner's retreat features a double vanity, tiled shower, and large walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms are located on the upper level. The laundry room is also located on the second level providing great convenience. Estimated completion date August 2022. Lock in a lower rate on this home with our current incentive! View this video for more details: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-gf9Wrmy-xo.