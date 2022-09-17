Move In Ready+ $10,000 incentive! This beautiful home in the newest phase of Mimms Trail can close as soon as possible. This one level home has a gorgeous backyard, an open floor plan, and a huge primary closet and kitchen pantry! $10,000 incentive can be used towards closing costs, rate buy down, etc! Incentive expires on 10/1/22.
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $383,980
A motorcyclist died Friday morning in Beauregard on Lee Road 146 between Highway 51 and Lee Road 112.
The tailgating party that never ends: At Auburn RV park, people leave their camper for the whole season
If someone told you there’s a place where some of the biggest Auburn University football fans can eat, drink and live next to each other for e…
Area book and coffee lovers may soon see a new Well Red open on North Donahue, just off Shug Jordan Parkway.
The Auburn Police Department arrested an Auburn man on a felony warrant charging him with distribution of a controlled substance including Fentanyl.
Reinforce the stands at Duck Samford Stadium.
'He saw the glimmer of hope... in everybody': Berry Dudley of Opelika and Dudley Lumber Co. dies at 85
Berry Carl Dudley, died on Sunday, Sept. 11, at his home in Opelika. He was 85.
Randall Baldwin grew up cooking with his mother, Nancy, in Saraland down in Mobile County. He says she was a great cook of Southern coastal cu…
Jamaroun Satterwhite, Klark Cleveland and Johnni Cesena are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
This week's East Alabama Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Player of the Week nominees are from Loachapoka, Auburn High and Opelika.
Chambers County Sheriff’s deputies gathered at the East Alabama Medical Center several weeks ago to celebrate the birth of Gianna, the daughte…
“They’re on your campus. They’re drinking your lemonade. And I know you’re absolutely sinking them with Southern hospitality. Bless their hearts. They didn’t even know what hit them.”