3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $384,122

Every week it seems there’s a case being made for Auburn to part ways with Bryan Harsin.
Auburn City Schools Board of Education met Tuesday morning for a work session to discuss updates about enrollment and construction plans inclu…
Downtown Auburn has a grocery store again.
A single-vehicle crash over the weekend in Lee County took the life of an Auburn man. The crash happened at approximately 12:34 a.m. on Sunday…
Everything’s going to be alright.
Opelika police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday on the 400 block of Wittel Avenue, near Southview Primary School.
A man connected to a social media post threatening racial violence at the Lee County Fair has been arrested.
In a town of 200, there’s two with SEC offers.
The Opelika Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to numerous vehicle break-ins in residential areas of Opelika in the summer…
Auburn will soon get a new golf store. Moon Golf, owned by Auburn alumni Anne and Dan Moon, is scheduled to open later this month at 2006 Samg…