3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $384,187

*NEW DESIGNER HOME* Less than 2 miles from Auburn University's Jordan-Hare, Owens Crossing is built by Holland Homes LLC. The interior unit, single car garage townhome features 3 bedrooms, 3 baths and an open floor plan that promotes easy livability. Showcasing 10 ft ceilings and 6" baseboards throughout, the modern farmhouse design is both charming and functional.The kitchen displays custom cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. The spacious owner's retreat features a double vanity, tiled shower, and walk-in closet. An additional bedroom is located on the upper level with a private bath. Bedroom 3 can be found on the main level. A spacious bonus area upstairs makes the perfect office or recreational space. Estimated completion September 2022. Lock in a lower rate on this home with our current incentive! View this video for more details: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-gf9Wrmy-xo.