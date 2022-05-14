3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $384,302

Now available in Mimms Trail's newest phase! Harris Doyle Home is proud to reintroduce the Statesboro floor plan to Mimms Trail! This spec home will come included with a spacious covered patio, tile shower and a double bowl vanity in the primary bathroom, gas fireplace, and tray ceiling in dining room. This home offers all 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on one level! The design selections have been thoughtfully chosen by our designer and can be seen in the listing images. Please use the following link to view a list of included home features and sitemap: https://harrisdoyle.com/communities/auburn/mimms-trail-11