3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $384,458

READY NOW! Meet the Hibiscus! This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms all on the main level! Warm up by the fireplace or hang out on the covered porch. Gas stove and stainless vent hood are sure to make this kitchen the heart of the home. **The price listed online may not include all upgrades and is subject to change upon confirmation of upgrades. Please contact the sales agent for final pricing on this home.** Amenities are coming soon and will feature a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, and 10 acre stocked lake for activities. Model Home Hours : Monday and Tuesday : closed, Wednesday - Saturday : 9 AM - 5 PM, and Sunday : 12 PM - 5 PM.