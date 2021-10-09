READY NOW! Meet the Hibiscus! This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms all on the main level! Warm up by the fireplace or hang out on the covered porch. Gas stove and stainless vent hood are sure to make this kitchen the heart of the home. **The price listed online may not include all upgrades and is subject to change upon confirmation of upgrades. Please contact the sales agent for final pricing on this home.** Amenities are coming soon and will feature a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, and 10 acre stocked lake for activities. Model Home Hours : Monday and Tuesday : closed, Wednesday - Saturday : 9 AM - 5 PM, and Sunday : 12 PM - 5 PM.
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $384,458
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Auburn University got plenty of screentime this week as freshman gymnast Suni Lee pushed forward on Dancing With The Stars.
- Updated
BATON ROUGE, La. — You didn’t think Bo Nix was going to go out like that, did you?
Karmello English, Kaden Cooper and Tyrese McCullough are this week’s O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
- Updated
This week's East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week candidates are from Central-Phenix City, Opelika and Notasulga.
Starting Sunday, Dean Road Kroger won’t be open 24 hours a day; Tiger Town Kroger hours also changing
- Updated
Starting Sunday, Kroger stores in the company’s Atlanta Division, which includes Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina, will be changing…
- Updated
Brian Likins says two of his love languages are service and food. Recently, he found a way to combine them to serve the Opelika-Auburn community.
- Updated
Auburn’s Rock N’ Roll Sushi, the music-inspired sushi joint at 200 W. Glenn Ave. that opened in the fall of 2015, has closed.
- Updated
Sept. 28, 2001, is a day Connye Brooks-Smith will never forget. It was the day she found out that her younger cousin, Tramaris “Stank” Bryant,…
- Updated
The Associated Press recently reported that the U.S. government declared 23 species extinct, including the ivory-billed woodpecker that once f…
- Updated
So why am I optimistic?
- Updated
Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter's late rushing touchdown got the job done for the road Tigers, which took down LSU in a 24-19 thriller in Baton Rouge on Saturday night.