3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $388,707

GREAT LOCATION! This new construction home has beautiful design selections with all three bedrooms on one floor! Southside is a charming community nestled in the Heart of Auburn, close to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Only 2 miles from I-85 and 2 miles from Downtown, the location couldn’t be more convenient. Auburn students and staff will have access to multiple nearby Tiger Transit stops. This home is located on lot 43.

