MOVE IN READY HOME! Built by Holland Homes LLC, the Kennedy is a 2 story cottage with 3 beds, 2.5 baths. Enter in from the covered front porch into the open concept living, dining, & kitchen area. 9ft smooth ceilings throughout. A pantry, coffee bar, granite countertops, and tile backsplash detail the kitchen. A covered patio is accessible from the kitchen area off the back of the home. Adjacent to the living space is a dual office and mudroom, half bath, and storage closet tucked under stairs. Two bedrooms and a shared full bathroom neighbor the master bedroom upstairs. The master bedroom is situated in the front of the home with windows allowing for flooding of natural light. All bathrooms are fully tiled and bedrooms are equipped with a ceiling fan.
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $388,895
Related to this story
Most Popular
Because of Betty Fulmer, a book and a burger joint: Auburn couple opens The Table, a space for people to gather in downtown Auburn
In the upstairs area above what used to be the Cheeburger Cheeburger restaurant in downtown Auburn, one family has decided to create a free sp…
Joshua Remley and his wife Elizabeth were shocked last year when their monthly power bill topped $700, well above the $170 to $250 or so they …
Suni Lee has jumped into the top spot nationally in the all-around rankings, and the Auburn gymnastics team has climbed back into the top five…
Tonight: Local restaurant Walter's Gas and Grill to premiere on Food Network show Restaurant: Impossible
The Walter’s Gas and Grill episode, titled “Running on Empty,” will premiere on Food Network on Thursday night at 7 p.m. Central. It will run …
Last weekend, Auburn police, with assistance from the Opelika Police Department, arrested Jarquaizmen Lamar Ashmore, 31, of Opelika, on a felo…