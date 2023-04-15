Welcome to this better than new 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhome located in Farmville Lakes. Unique to the neighborhood, this townhome features a spacious 2-car garage, a beautiful screened porch great for game day, and a primary bedroom on the main level. Upstairs, you'll find two additional bedrooms and a large bonus room perfect for a playroom or home office. The open concept kitchen to living area provides a great space for gathering with friends and family. This townhome is a prime location to get to downtown Auburn, Highway 280, Tiger Town, and East AL Medical Center. Whether you're looking for an investment opportunity or a place to call home, don't miss your opportunity to make this beauty yours!
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $389,900
