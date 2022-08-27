3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $389,976

Cyprus Cove is a community of 22 townhomes conveniently located in a prime Auburn location. Located in close proximity to office spaces, restaurants & airport, this community is perfect for the lifestyle you’ve always dreamed of. The Townhomes at Cyprus Cove 3 bedroom, 2 & a half bath interior unit spans 1869 sqft. The front door opens to a foyer that leads into a beautiful kitchen with a large island & stainless appliances. The kitchen flows into the dining room & living room to create an open concept area. To the right of the dining room is the entrance to a 1-car garage and half bath, as well as the stairs leading to the second floor. The master suite & laundry are located just off of the living room. The second level has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom & a large loft. Enjoy your nights outdoors on the covered back porch. Move-in ready in August! Lock in a lower rate on this home with our current incentive! View this video for more details: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-gf9Wrmy-xo.