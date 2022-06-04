3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $389,981

Cyprus Cove is a community of 22 townhomes conveniently located in a prime Auburn location. Located in close proximity to office spaces, restaurants & an airport, this community is perfect for the lifestyle you’ve always dreamed of. The Townhomes at Cyprus Cove 3 bedroom, 2 & a half bath interior unit spans 1869 sqft. The front door opens to a foyer that leads into a beautiful kitchen equipped with a large island and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen flows into the dining room & living room to create an open concept entertainment area. To the right of the dining room is the entrance to a 1-car garage and powder room, as well as the stairs leading to the second floor. The master suite and stacked laundry are located right off of the living room. Natural light is abundant with large windows placed at the front & back of the home. The second level of the townhome has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom & a large loft. Enjoy your nights outdoors on the covered back porch. Move-in ready in August!