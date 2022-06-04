 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $389,981

3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $389,981

Cyprus Cove is a community of 22 townhomes conveniently located in a prime Auburn location. Located in close proximity to office spaces, restaurants & an airport, this community is perfect for the lifestyle you’ve always dreamed of. The Townhomes at Cyprus Cove 3 bedroom, 2 & a half bath interior unit spans 1869 sqft. The front door opens to a foyer that leads into a beautiful kitchen equipped with a large island and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen flows into the dining room & living room to create an open concept entertainment area. To the right of the dining room is the entrance to a 1-car garage and powder room, as well as the stairs leading to the second floor. The master suite and stacked laundry are located right off of the living room. Natural light is abundant with large windows placed at the front & back of the home. The second level of the townhome has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom & a large loft. Enjoy your nights outdoors on the covered back porch. Move-in ready in August!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Challengers find success in state races

Challengers find success in state races

At least six members of the Alabama Legislature lost to primary challengers on Tuesday, according to unofficial returns, and several races are yet to be decided. Republican Sen. Tom Whatley of Auburn is trailing challenger Jay Hovey by four votes, according to unofficial returns. Provisional ballots will be counted next week. In the House of Representatives, Rep. Will Dismukes of Prattville lost to challenger Jerry Starnes. His defeat came after a series of political and legal troubles. Republican Reps. Joe Faust of Fairhope, Dickie Drake of Leeds, Tommy Hanes of Bryant, Proncey Robertson of Mount Hope and Democratic Rep. Ralph Howard of Greensboro also lost to primary challengers.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert