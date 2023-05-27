Wonderful home, well maintained, and located in a small neighborhood. Located in a growing and desirable location, close to schools, restaurants and shopping areas. Beautiful elevation and curb appeal. This lovely home offers quartz countertops, blinds, Rainbird sprinkler system, security system, vinyl plank flooring downstairs, and carpet upstairs. Enjoy the required community wooded green space behind the home. There is added insulation between the master bedroom and family room. The fridge, washer and dryer remain!
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $394,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A new family-owned Mexican restaurant called Don Julio’s Mexican Grill opened in Auburn on Monday, attracting a large crowd of people eager to…
“It breaks my heart, but I must do what is right for myself in this journey.”
Former Jackson State receiver Shane Hooks commits to Auburn; becomes 20th transfer pickup of offseason
In two seasons playing for Deion Sanders, Hooks logged 82 catches for 974 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 11.9 yards per catch.
Since 1890, the Opelika-Auburn News has been proud to serve as your leading provider of local news in the place we call home.
Another Auburn softball player is entering the transfer portal, as Denver Bryant announced she’s departing the Plains on Tuesday morning.