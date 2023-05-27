Wonderful home, well maintained, and located in a small neighborhood. Located in a growing and desirable location, close to schools, restaurants and shopping areas. Beautiful elevation and curb appeal. This lovely home offers quartz countertops, blinds, Rainbird sprinkler system, security system, vinyl plank flooring downstairs, and carpet upstairs. Enjoy the required community wooded green space behind the home. There is added insulation between the master bedroom and family room. The fridge, washer and dryer remain!