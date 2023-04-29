Come join your neighbors in beautiful Mimms Trail! With expected completion September 2023, the Ashford 3 BR/2BA design on lot 490 boasts an open floor plan for those desiring single-level living. The kitchen has a large island counter top and plentiful cabinet storage. Master BA has separate vanity sinks. Three-side brick exterior with crown molding available in living area. Located less than 2 miles from I85 and less than 1 mile from Chewacla State Park. Mimms Trail has A+ amenities including community pond, garden, spacious swimming pool, sidewalks with street lamps and abundant green space. Our designers have carefully selected options so please contact listing agent for home's progress and potential personal design.