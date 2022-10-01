3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $395,246

New Designer Home! Estimated completion: February 2023. All finishes have been preselected. Built by Holland Homes LLC, The Katherine is a 1728 sqft two-story cottage with 10 ft ceilings on the first floor and 9ft ceilings on the second floor. The large front porch welcomes you into an open-concept living room, dining room & kitchen. Off of the dining room is access to the one-car garage. The second story houses the laundry room and is next to the master bedroom. Attached to the master bedroom is a spacious closet and private bathroom. The master bath has a large double vanity with a tile walk-in shower. Double doors in the master open up to a private balcony, ideal for relaxing and enjoying your morning cup of coffee. Two additional bedrooms are found upstairs with a shared hall bathroom.