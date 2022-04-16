3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $395,500

This 3 Bed 2.5 Bath home is nestled in the prime location of Rosemary Gate. The home design includes hardwood floors in the main living areas, gourmet kitchen appliances (including a gas cook top), ceramic back splash and granite counter surfaces. Master bedroom on the first floor with a large master bath, including double vanities and generous walk-in closet. The laundry room is on the first level with "cubbie" storage just inside the mudroom area from the garage. The second floor includes 2 nice size bedrooms (14'5"x 12'5" and 12'1" x 16'11") with a generous sized bath shared by both. In addition there is a large media/game room area that has multiple potential uses. The covered back porch is perfect for entertaining. Refrigerator and washer/dryer are included. Neighborhood includes pool and very nice clubhouse.