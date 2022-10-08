 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $395,950

NEW INCENTIVE! With the purchase of this home, buyer will receive a washer & dryer, blinds, AND $10,000! This charming one level home is perfect for those seeking an open great room, dining room, and kitchen area and all 3 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms on one level! All design selections have been thoughtfully chosen by our designer and cannot be altered. Options list if available upon request!

