Double Open House in conjunction with 1518 Dartmouth Dr Sat June 3rd 10:00 Am - 1200. Like new, this well Maintained Alabama Power-certified smart home located just 10 minutes from Downtown Auburn and easy access to HWY 280. As you enter the home your are greeted by an open floor plan, Family Dining with Judges Paneling to right of foyer, a Large Living room with vaulted ceilings highlighted with shiplap in the top, a brick fireplace with additional shiplap leading to ceiling. Spacious kitchen with abundant cabinetry and Quartz counter tops. Large walk-in pantry with barn door. Primary Bedroom features tray ceiling and bath with dual vanities ,walk-in closet , tile shower and large soaking tub. Two additional Bedrooms are connected with a Jack and Jill Bath. Powder room and Laundry room. Spacious outdoor patio with Springs Solar shades that will remain with home.