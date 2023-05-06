New on the market! This well appointed home sits on an appropriately sized lot with a great back yard. Upon entering Northwoods, one might mistake the small development for something reminiscent of a beach community. The home is equipped with a smart home system that controls: locking front and back door, thermostat, many of the lights in the home, open/close garage door, and more. Equipment included: video doorbell, front camera, back camera all monitored through the app. Some equipment was swapped out by owner and will be reinstalled prior to close. The high, vaulted ceilings in the living room as you enter are sure to impress with its rough sawn cedar faux beams. Natural light is abundant, in the kitchen and the first level master bedroom with ensuite. The master bath includes an oversized double vanity. Upstairs are two guest bedrooms with ample attic storage accessible off of the 2nd level. $1,000 closing cost incentive offered when using Marcos Gonzalez at Emortgage Capital.