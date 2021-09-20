 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $399,000

Looking for the Perfect house Less than 1.5 miles from Campus, Look no further! This 3 Bed 2.5 Bath house has old charm with all the new feels. The entire kitchen and breakfast area have been completely remodeled, from quartz countertops to all new cabinetry. The property has a very private fenced in back yard with a great deck for entertaining and also a new covered screened in porch coming out of the basement. The owners have made numerous other updates throughout the house as well, Come see for yourself! Showings start Wednesday, September 15th.

