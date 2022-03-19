*NEW DESIGNER HOME* Positioned in an ideal location, less than 2 miles from Auburn University's Jordan-Hare, Owens Crossing features townhomes and single family homes built by Holland Homes LLC. The exterior unit, single car garage townhome features 3 bedrooms, 3 baths and an open floor plan that promotes easy livability. Showcasing 10 ft ceilings and 6" baseboards throughout, the modern farmhouse design is both charming and functional. Durable luxury vinyl plank can be found in all living spaces and carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen displays custom cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. The spacious owner's retreat features a double vanity, tiled shower, and walk-in closet. An additional bedroom is located on the upper level with a private bath. Bedroom 3 can be found on the main level. A spacious bonus area upstairs makes the perfect office or recreational space. Estimated completion date September 2022.
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $399,758
