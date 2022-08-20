3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $399,900

This brand new construction, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in the Morgan Hills subdivision in Auburn is ready for its very first owner. Located on the south east side of Auburn, this home is close to the Moores Mill shopping area and within the Auburn Early Ed and Ogletree school district. The kitchen is complete with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a beautiful view of the private backyard. Just outside is a quiet stream, perfect for listening to while sipping wine or coffee on the back deck. All bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor with an office/flex room on the main.