3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $402,230

Harris Doyle Homes is proud to reintroduce the Bedford floor plan in Woodward Oaks! This popular one level home is perfect for those seeking an open great room, dining room, and kitchen area and all 3 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms on one level! The primary bedroom is tucked away in the back of the home, adding extra privacy! Use the following link to view a list of included home features, and the sitemap of the community: https://harrisdoyle.com/communities/auburn/creekside-falls-at-woodward-oaks#detail

