3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $403,886

*NEW DESIGNER HOME* Positioned in an ideal location, less than 2 mi from Auburn University's JordanHare, Owens Crossing is built by Holland Homes LLC. The Pin Oak C plan is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with the master suite on the main level and two bedrooms upstairs. The Living Room features a vaulted ceiling with beams. Open to the living room is the kitchen with eat-in island, stainless steel appliances, and wood vent hood. A dining area is located off the kitchen. The Master Suite located on the main level has a walk-in closet, tiled shower, water closet & dual sink vanity. Two additional bedrooms on the upper level share a full bath. Powder Room, Laundry Room & 2-car garage finish out the main floor. With a preferred lender receive 1% of the purchase price plus an additional 1% of the loan amount. Estimated completion March 2023.