Location!!! Beautiful 3/4 bedroom townhouse in sought after Rosemary Gate! Only 1 mi from the Auburn Mall, 2.6 mi from Auburn University, 3.2 mi to East Alabama Medical Center and 3.4 mi to Tiger Town. Enjoy easy living with little maintenance! On the main floor you have everything you need with an open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and an eat-at island! The kitchen flows perfectly into the living rm which features a stunning gas stone fireplace! Off of the main floor you will also find a second bdrm and full bath as well as the Primary Bdrm and en suite bath. The Primary Bdrm is a great size and the Primary Bath features separate sinks, a large soaking tub and a tile shower! The newly finished upstairs is the perfect 3rd and possibly 4th bedroom or flex space for guests, children, home office or anything else your heart desires! Enjoy the year round screened in porch. Seller is licensed Realtor in Alabama.