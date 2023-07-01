Harris Doyle Homes is excited to offer the Ashford plan in Farmville Lakes! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has a covered rear porch that is a great place to hang out with friends and family. The primary bedroom is situated on the opposite of the home from the 2nd and 3rd bedroom for maximum privacy. The Great Room is large and a perfect place to entertain it is also open to the kitchen and dining room. GREAT FLOW in this home. Farmville Lakes community offers beautiful amenities including a Pool, workout room, 10 acre lake, and pavilion with kitchenette, bathrooms, and drinking fountains. Farmville Lakes location is hard to beat with Auburn University just 7.6 miles away a Publix and Walmart Neighborhood Market both within 2.5 miles and quick access to HWY 280 making getting to Opelika, Birmingham, or I-85 easy. Estimated Completion January 2024