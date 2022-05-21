New Designer Home - Under Construction! Finishes have been preselected. Built by Holland Homes LLC, The Konrad is a 2-story cottage featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The front door opens into an entryway with a vaulted ceiling open to the 2nd story. The dining room, living room and kitchen flow together are open concept. The kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, soft close wooden cabinets and a tiled backsplash. The main level also features a powder bathroom & walk in laundry/pantry. The master bedroom is located on the main level and features an en suite with 2 walk-in closets, a linen closet and a walk in shower and soaking tub. The 2nd story has 2 additional bedrooms with walk-in closets, 1 full bathroom and a loft area. The outdoor living area on the side of the house is accessible through the living room and is a perfect place to finish off the day. This will be on a built up slab overlooking wooded area. Estimated Completion: October 2022
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $412,797
