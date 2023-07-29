Come join your neighbors in beautiful Mimms Trail! With expected completion December 2023, the Griffin 3 BR/3BA design on lot 498 by Harris Doyle Homes is a two story home with the primary bedroom and a secondary bedroom on the main floor. Upstairs you'll find a loft, full bathroom, and a 3rd bedroom. The loft upstairs can be converted to a 4th bedroom! Located less than 2 miles from I85 and less than 1 mile from Chewacla State Park. Mimms Trail has A+ amenities including community pond, garden, spacious swimming pool, sidewalks with street lamps and abundant green space. Our designers have carefully selected options so please contact listing agent for home's progress and potential personal design.
3 Bedroom Home in AUBURN - $414,990
