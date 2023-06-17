New construction townhomes with AMAZING location! 2,658 sq ft 3BR/ 3BTH. This townhouse has great zoning! It can be a game day rental, rented out to three college kids or as a great primary home! Great investment property!!! On the main level is the kitchen with a pantry, dining room, living room, laundry room, a coat closet and two bedrooms. The master is located at the back of the unit for more privacy. It has a double vanity, large soaking tub, walk-in shower and walk-in closet. The second bedroom on the main level is spacious and features a private bathroom with a tiled wall tub/shower combo and dual closets. Upstairs features the other bedroom and it has a private bathroom with a tiled wall tub/shower combo and a massive walk-in closet. Also upstairs is a large rec room and spacious walk-in attic. There is a one car garage. Standard features include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, painted brick. Unit is a townhome but also listed as condo for more exposure.