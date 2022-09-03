3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $419,243

New Designer Home! Estimated Completion: February 2023. Lock in a lower rate on this home with our current incentive! View this video for more details: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-gf9Wrmy-xo. Built by Holland Homes LLC, the Kennedy is a 2 story cottage with 3 beds, 2.5 baths. Enter in from the covered front porch into the open concept living, dining, & kitchen area. 9ft smooth ceilings throughout. A pantry, coffee bar, granite countertops, and tile backsplash detail the kitchen. A covered patio is accessible from the kitchen area off the back of the home. Adjacent to the living space is a dual office and mudroom, half bath, and storage closet tucked under stairs. Two bedrooms and a shared full bathroom neighbor the master bedroom upstairs. The master bedroom is situated in the front of the home with windows allowing for flooding of natural light. All bathrooms are fully tiled and bedrooms are equipped with a ceiling fan.