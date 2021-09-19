It’s the one you have been waiting for! Brick ranch home in the most sought after neighborhood in Auburn. Unbelievable leaded windows that will knock your socks off! This beauty boasts 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms...yes, it has a wonderfully convenient half bath! There are two living spaces in this home - one with a masonry wood-burning fireplace! The master bedroom is huge and features a precious library/den, multiple closets and an en-suite bath. The two additional bedrooms share a large bathroom. A wonderful bonus room with exposed brick is perfect as an office, playroom, guest room or nursery! The backyard is a private secret garden with huge Japanese maples and a water feature. You will enjoy the view from the huge bricked covered patio. This home is stately with the circular driveway and mature trees. Storage is impressive for a home of this age. You don’t want to miss this gem.
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $425,000
