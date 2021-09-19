3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $425,000

It’s the one you have been waiting for! Brick ranch home in the most sought after neighborhood in Auburn. Unbelievable leaded windows that will knock your socks off! This beauty boasts 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms...yes, it has a wonderfully convenient half bath! There are two living spaces in this home - one with a masonry wood-burning fireplace! The master bedroom is huge and features a precious library/den, multiple closets and an en-suite bath. The two additional bedrooms share a large bathroom. A wonderful bonus room with exposed brick is perfect as an office, playroom, guest room or nursery! The backyard is a private secret garden with huge Japanese maples and a water feature. You will enjoy the view from the huge bricked covered patio. This home is stately with the circular driveway and mature trees. Storage is impressive for a home of this age. You don’t want to miss this gem.