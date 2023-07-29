Location and charm, this home has it all! Cypress Point subdivision is located off Richland Rd near Richland Road Elementary making it a very desired location! This beautiful one story home on Southridge Court features a very comfortable and convenient floor plan. The large living room features a gas fireplace and is the center of the home. The primary bedroom has an adjoining bathroom that features a soaking tub and large walk in shower that has beautiful tile work. Located down the hall from the primary bedroom are the 2 spacious additional bedrooms and the laundry room. The entertainment covered sitting area is between the house and detached 2 car garage. Huge, open backyard! This home comes partially furnished and would be a great game day home! Don't miss out on this home, call today for more information!
3 Bedroom Home in AUBURN - $425,000
