READY NOW! This fantastic Azalea plan features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms all on one level. Hang out in the large great room by the gas fireplace or relax on the covered rear porch. So many great upgrades in this home; Whirlpool gas appliances including a stainless range hood, the master bathroom features super shower with a frameless shower door, and MORE! **The price listed online may not include all upgrades and is subject to change upon confirmation of upgrades. Please contact the sales agent for final pricing on this home.** Amenities are coming soon and will feature a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, and 10 acre stocked lake for activities. Model Home Hours : Monday and Tuesday : closed, Wednesday - Saturday : 9 AM - 5 PM, and Sunday : 12 PM - 5 PM.
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $428,750
